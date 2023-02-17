The media assessed the consequences of a possible earthquake in Istanbul

ANKARA, February 17 – RIA Novosti. The earthquake expected by experts in Istanbul will exceed Turkey’s losses recorded in the disaster in the southeast of the country, and will have devastating socio-economic consequences, the Hürriyet newspaper writes on Friday.

A number of seismologists in Turkey have recently predicted a devastating earthquake in Istanbul. Scientists state that the metropolis is located at the junction of the Anatolian and Eurasian tectonic plates, 15-20 kilometers south of that part of the North Anatolian fault that runs under the Sea of ​​Marmara. This is what predetermines the seismic threat.

February 6, 10:24 am Major earthquakes in the world in 2022-2023

“According to experts, the expected Istanbul earthquake will exceed our losses in Kahramanmaras in terms of the destruction it will cause, as well as economic and social consequences. In other words, the earthquake in Kahramanmaras is almost a rehearsal for the Istanbul earthquake,” the newspaper writes.

Istanbul is reported to have 1,164,000 buildings and 4.5 million apartments, each housing an average of 3.3 people. With an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 or more, 13,492 buildings are expected to be severely damaged, 39,325 buildings heavily damaged, 136,746 buildings moderately damaged, and 300,963 buildings slightly damaged.

“In a 7.5 earthquake scenario and above, the fact that the number of apartments that are expected to be severely and severely damaged is more than 211,000 gives an idea of ​​what losses will be suffered by apartments that have an average of 3, 1 person 255 thousand buildings in Istanbul were built before 1980. 538 thousand of them were built between 1980 and 2000, and 376 thousand buildings were built after 2000, after the Kocaeli earthquake in 1999. In other words, 70 percent of the buildings in Istanbul were built before 2000. The fact that 30 percent of them were built after 2000 does not mean that they are safe. During the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, we also saw the collapse of luxury complexes built a few years ago as “seismic resistant “and inhabited by hundreds of people. Some of the so-called earthquake-resistant housing estates, which were planned in accordance with earthquake-resistance rules, collapsed even at the construction stage,” under the newspaper scribbles.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria. More than 38,000 people have died in Turkey, according to the latest data.