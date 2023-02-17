Chile registers more than 1,700 new cases of Covid-19 | News

The Chilean Ministry of Health (Minsal) reported this Thursday that 1,723 new Covid-19 infections and 18 deaths from this disease were registered in the last 24 hours.

“According to today’s report, of the 1,723 new cases of Covid-19, 1,166 correspond to symptomatic people and 110 do not present symptoms,” said the health report, which highlights the regions of Biobío, Antofagasta, O’Higgins and Los Lagos as the ones with the highest positivity in the last week.

In this sense, it emphasizes that the Los Ríos region presents the highest current incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Atacama, Ñuble and Biobío.

As part of the official information, the entity specified that there are currently 3,911 active cases in the country, of which 97 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 74 require mechanical ventilation.

On the other hand, the Minsal stated that the percentage of positivity is 8.88 percent and that the total number of recovered amounts to 5,056,103.

The health portfolio added that there are three accommodations available, with a total of 133 beds, of which 33 percent are occupied nationwide, and there are 63 beds available to be occupied.

With these data, the entity specified that the country has so far accumulated a total of 5,144,220 confirmed cases of the disease, while the number of deaths increased to 64,040.

