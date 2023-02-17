Hersh: the United States is waiting for the colossal consequences of undermining the “Nord streams”

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. The consequences of blowing up the Nord Stream would be horrendous for the United States, journalist Seymour Hersh said in an interview with Democracy Now.
“The political consequences will be enormous for us. Biden and his people in the White House rejected this investigation and continue to deny it, and at the same time receive approval in the press — The New York Times for some reason no longer writes on this topic, but echoes the authorities and ignores it We will see the political consequences for us in the long term – even up to the potential exit of some countries from NATO, because Biden is not so afraid of keeping them in the cold – it is much more important to continue the military conflict in which he will not win, “he said.
According to the journalist, the sabotage was directed against Europe in order to once again demonstrate its complete dependence on the United States, and this situation will hurt NATO, because electricity and gas bills in Europe have now skyrocketed.
Seymour Hersh recalled Anthony Blinken’s statement in which he said that Russia, fortunately, would no longer be able to use its gas as a weapon, and this idea, the journalist stressed, has been dominant in the United States for more than 20 years. “This is not a new topic. Oil scares the hell out of us — Russian oil and gas has always scared the hell out of Washington,” concluded Seymour Hersh.
February 15, 16:33
Hersh called his investigation into the undermining of “Nord Stream” the first stage
Last week, Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist Seymour Hersh published an article about an investigation into the accident on Russian export gas pipelines laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. According to him, American divers planted explosives under Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 during Baltops-2022, and three months later the Norwegians set it off. Moreover, President Joe Biden decided on sabotage after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team, the journalist claims. In his opinion, the reason was Biden’s fears that Germany, which receives gas from Russia through Nord Stream, would not want to participate in military assistance to Ukraine. Washington categorically denies these accusations.
Yesterday, 23:59
Ryabkov: Russia will not announce further steps on Nord Stream
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report