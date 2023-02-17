Turkey’s ruling party does not intend to postpone elections, media write

ANKARA, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Turkey’s ruling party is considering various options for general elections, but there is no intention or decision to postpone them, the Hürriyet newspaper wrote on Thursday, citing sources.

Elections in Turkey are scheduled for May 14. Habertürk TV channel, citing its own sources, said on Thursday that the general elections in Turkey could be postponed for a period of six months to a year, according to the publication, the High Electoral Commission (YSK) will come up with the corresponding initiative at the request of the ruling party.

February 14, 17:41 Erdogan did not shake hands with opposition leaders, media reported

“All options are being considered in the Justice and Development Party (AK Parti), but so far there is no decision or intention to postpone the elections. It can be said that President Erdogan is in favor of holding elections on May 14, and some members of the party are in favor of June 18. It is alleged that “President Erdogan has no concerns about the elections. The High Electoral Commission (YSK) will work on the voting of those who moved from the earthquake zone, or where those who remained in the earthquake zone will vote, in order to avoid any disagreement on these issues.” writes the author of the article, Hande Fırat.

Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that general elections (both presidential and parliamentary) in Turkey are scheduled for May 14. The Turkish leader said that the government will propose to the parliament to accept this date, and in case of refusal, he will use the powers of the president – they are enough to dissolve the parliament and call early elections 60 days after the decree. Erdogan will be a candidate from the Union of the Republic. The coalition of six opposition parties has not yet announced a candidate. Earlier, the ex-speaker of the Turkish Parliament, former Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc called for postponing the elections, as “the country must get rid of pre-election stress” amid devastating earthquakes.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria. According to the latest data, more than 38 thousand people have died in Turkey.