New Zealand flood death toll rises to nine

MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. The death toll from Cyclone Gabriel in New Zealand has risen to nine, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Earlier it was reported about five dead and more than 3.5 thousand missing. According to the latest data, communication cannot be established with 4.5 thousand people.

In the Hawke’s Bay region on the North Island, more than 37,000 houses remain without electricity, of which more than 31,500 are in the city of Napier.

A temporary mortuary has been installed in the port of Napier amid fears that more victims of the disaster will be found as a result of the destruction caused by the cyclone in the region.