Six people die from heavy rains in South Africa | News

African authorities confirmed this Thursday that six people died, including a six-month-old baby, as a result of the heavy rains in South Africa, for which a state of national emergency has been established.

In a statement, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs of the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal, Bongi Sithole-Moloi, said that disaster management teams are assessing the damage while some areas receive more rain with soil saturated with water.

“The proclamation of the state of national disaster will allow affected institutions to re-prioritize their finances to better respond to the immediate problems presented by the devastation caused by heavy rains,” Sithole-Moloi warned.

Similarly, the official indicated that “139 houses were destroyed and 158 were partially damaged by the storms”, which have affected the provinces of Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Limpopo, Northern Cape and North West.

For the authority “there does not seem to be an end in sight, since the South African Meteorological Service has alerted that the rains will continue during the summer.”

South Africa declared a state of disaster for the second time since Thursday last week, when South African President Cyril Ramaphosa declared this situation to resolve the country’s serious energy crisis.





