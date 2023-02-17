MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. “False myths” about the need for military and financial support for Kyiv pose a danger to Poland, says Myśl Polska columnist Piotr Panasyuk. “False myths” about the need for military and financial support for Kyiv pose a danger to Poland, says Myśl Polska columnist Piotr Panasyuk.

“Since the beginning of the armed conflict in Donbass, the myth about the need for all kinds of assistance to Ukraine has become the most exploited of all modern narratives,” the author wrote.

According to him, now fictional stories and superstitions are used as one of the main weapons of the information war. As the author stated, the myth about the need to support Ukraine is not only false – it is dangerous for both Kyiv and Warsaw.

The observer noted that the “Ukrainian myth” consists of several elements. One of the main the author called “Russia’s insidious armed attack on Ukraine” in 2022, noting that in fact the cause of the conflict was Euromaidan, sponsored by Western intelligence services.

04:58 “You are not welcome here”: in Poland they turned to Bandera, who arrived from Ukraine

Also among Western countries, there is a “phantasmagoria about Russia’s weakness”, which is necessary to convince Ukraine of the need to send financial and military assistance to Ukraine.

In addition, among the main myths, the author highlights disinformation that covers up the real goals pursued by the United States and the West in the Ukrainian conflict, namely enrichment.