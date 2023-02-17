Nausea and Fear: Ohio Survives Chemical Train Derailment

WASHINGTON, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Headaches, nausea, anger and fear for the future of children – this is how the inhabitants of the US state of Ohio described their condition to RIA Novosti after the crash of a freight train with dangerous chemicals that occurred at the beginning of the month.

Several dozen wagons loaded with chemicals derailed near the town of East Palestine on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border on February 3. Soon, local residents were advised to evacuate, and experts opened the tanks to conduct a controlled arson of chemicals. As a result, vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, ethylhexyl acrylate and ethylene glycol monobutyl were found in the air and on the ground, and there was thick black smoke at the site of the arson.

However, five days later, the area was declared safe, people were allowed to return home. The story, which at first received almost no media attention, took to the front pages when social networks filled with footage of dead animals and people’s stories about feeling unwell.

Despite the fact that almost two weeks after the accident, the head of the US Environmental Protection Agency said that the air in the region does not contain hazardous chemicals and that vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride was not detected in any of the 480 houses tested, residents are asking questions not so much about what happened, but why their problems were not given due attention and what will happen to them later.

Pain and uncertainty

“That evening my eyes hurt like never before and then a terrible headache began. Lips, tongue, throat – burned to such an extent that I ordered a glass of ice water, moistened her napkins to close her nostrils, and began to suck on ice, ” – Nadine Lucy Strail told RIA Novosti about what she experienced on February 7 – the day the authorities carried out a controlled arson of chemicals.

That evening she dined at a restaurant near the scene of the accident. According to the woman, the drops did not help to get rid of discomfort in the eyes, and the next day itching began all over her body.

“My neighbors have the same thing. The pressure has gone up,” she complains.

Heather Ann lives more than six kilometers from the accident site. But even such a distance did not save her – on the day the chemicals were set on fire, she was dizzy, a week later she could hardly breathe when an unpleasant smell remained in the air, and now there are difficulties with breathing along with headaches and burning on the skin.

East Palestine residents say they are mentally exhausted. Erica Morrow told RIA Novosti that despite the fact that no one in her family is experiencing any ailments, she feels “concerned, angry and devastated due to the uncertainty about the future of the family and the entire area.”

“We have a lot of unanswered questions,” she says, admitting she’s not sure about the information she’s been given.

“I do not believe that air and water can be not dangerous,” – said the woman.

Heather Ann echoes her: “I’m not sure about the information that experts are now giving to local residents.”

She resents the fact that there was no larger evacuation.

“Why do they say it’s safe? I noticed that the water in the city no longer looks as clean as it used to, there is a strange film on its surface, many videos of dead fish from local rivers are posted on TikTok,” the woman says.

But she notes that some residents believe the authorities’ information and “do not worry.” When asked whether the authorities provide enough information to local residents, she answers in the negative.

Water is different

Jenna Harris lives eight kilometers from the accident site and, according to her, does not experience health problems because of it.

“But we are worried that our well water will be contaminated,” she says.

In the United States , not all residents use tap water, which comes from municipal networks. Many, especially in rural areas, depend on their own sources – wells to which a particular site is connected. In such cases, the water is treated by the household itself and the authorities are not responsible for the quality of the water consumed by people.

Harris said she has only used bottled water since the accident. She is indignant that “no one from the authorities” officially advised the locals not to drink water from their wells.

On Wednesday, Ohio’s governor said the city’s tap water in the area of ​​the train wreck was adequate. The next day, the head of the environmental protection agency clarified that anyone who did not connect houses to the city system, but used their own wells, should take tests and use bottled water until the results are available.

From a normal “now” to a terrible “later”

“We are not getting any clear information from the authorities about what we East Palestine should do. They want everything to be normal, our children go to school on Monday and I worry every day, because the school closer (to the scene of the accident – ed.),” complains Jenna Harris.

She is actively campaigning on social networks, trying to find answers to her questions and help those who, like her, find themselves in a difficult situation.

“No one has answers for us, everything seems to be back to normal, but this is not the norm,” she says angrily.

The biggest indignation of a local resident is the uncertainty of the possible consequences of poisoning for her children, 11 and eight years old.

“I’m very worried about them. It’s very, very scary,” Harris says of the hours he spent searching for data in EPA reports on substances that ended up in the air, on the ground and in the water after the train accident.

The woman asks questions about how the authorities manage to ensure the safety of children in schools in the current conditions.

“I really don’t know if they have enough information. All they told us was to return the children to school, that they would check the air conditioning systems and change the filters in them, that the school would be cleaned thoroughly, but whether it was done – I don’t I know,” she admits.

The local school district’s Twitter, meanwhile, is full of pictures of smiling kids celebrating Valentine’s Day, winning math olympiads and playing basketball.

The woman says that there were “rumors that children would not be allowed to go for walks,” but this still happens, although parents do not know if the playground and the area around the school have been disinfected.