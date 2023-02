US is using Korean peninsula for war rehearsal, North Korean Foreign Ministry says

“Reality clearly shows that the United States and South Korea are the main culprits, deliberately destroying peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region. Despite this, the UN Security Council baselessly picks on the DPRK, which, in order to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula, maintains patience and self-control, The Security Council not only does not try to deter the United States from trying to turn the Korean Peninsula into a military base and a training ground for war, but does not even express any concern (about this – ed.),” an unnamed representative of the DPRK Foreign Ministry said in a statement.