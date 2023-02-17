US is using Korean peninsula for war rehearsal, North Korean Foreign Ministry says

|Fact-checking
SEOUL, Feb 17 – RIA Novosti. The DPRK Foreign Ministry said that the UN Security Council baselessly finds fault with North Korea, but is inactive, despite US attempts to turn the Korean Peninsula into a war rehearsal ground and military base, the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reports.
“Reality clearly shows that the United States and South Korea are the main culprits, deliberately destroying peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region. Despite this, the UN Security Council baselessly picks on the DPRK, which, in order to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula, maintains patience and self-control, The Security Council not only does not try to deter the United States from trying to turn the Korean Peninsula into a military base and a training ground for war, but does not even express any concern (about this – ed.),” an unnamed representative of the DPRK Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The Foreign Ministry spokesman added that the DPRK “strongly condemns” and issues a warning to the UN Security Council, which has forgotten its main idea of justice and equality and, “according to the needs of the United States, expresses concern” only towards the DPRK, which exercises its legitimate right to self-defense.
He noted that this is a disregard for the legitimate rights of the DPRK, which is trying to resist the activities of the United States and South Korea to increase tension in the region, as well as an act of hostility to which Pyongyang “cannot but react.”
“If the UNSC continues, as it is now, to follow the lead of the United States, as they want it, the DPRK will have no choice but to consider additional measures in addition to its usual military activities in protest against the UNSC, which is turning into an instrument of unilateral pressure on the DPRK,” the diplomat promised.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
