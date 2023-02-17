Panama reports ten new cases of mpox | News

The Ministry of Health of Panama (Minsa) reported this Thursday that ten new cases of mpox or monkeypox were reported in the country.

The Department of Epidemiology stated that these cases correspond to those recorded in the week of February 8 to 15 for a cumulative 139 mpox patients in the Central American nation.

According to the entity, the cases were registered for the most part in the provinces of Los Santos, Veraguas and Chiriquí and Panamá Oeste, although there were also in the Metropolitan, San Miguelito and Panamá Norte health regions.

The health portfolio specifies that of the accumulated cases, 23 are active, five of them isolated in health institutions and 18 in their homes; meanwhile, the remaining 116 finished their isolation without setbacks.

In this sense, the report stated that of these 139 patients, only two were women; and the distribution of cases remains in the age range between 19 and 59 years.

For its part, the Expanded Immunization Program (PAI) reported that, until February 13, 173 doses of the vaccine against mpox have been applied, with 150 first doses and 23 second doses.

Panama has maintained a health alert throughout the country since May 24, and epidemiological surveillance has been redoubled in all health regions and entry points into the national territory.





