MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. The conflict in Ukraine showed the need to modernize the American industrial potential, said Washington Post columnist Roger Zakheim.
“Industrial capability could be the Achilles heel of the United States in its national defense strategy. Just-in-time manufacturing, in which products are made only to meet existing, momentary demand, may make sense for large stores and their suppliers. But the conflict in Ukraine clearly shows that this approach is a recipe for disaster on the battlefield,” he wrote.
In his opinion, Washington needs to increase defense spending in order to win competition from Russia and China. The increase in funding is needed not only to meet existing commitments, it will also provide the capital needed for “military contingencies,” the observer noted.
“Whether it’s building more Virginia-class submarines, increasing munitions production, or building up a stockpile of missiles, ‘just in time’ means ‘time is up.’ The equipment needs to be ready well before the threat is imminent,” Zackheim added. .
Earlier it became known that the Pentagon will review the stockpiles of weapons because of Ukraine.
Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv by sending weapons to it. The programs cost tens of billions of dollars. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of military equipment becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
