International Conference on Security Policy in Munich

The Munich Security Conference (Die Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz) is one of the most important informal forums in the world , where topical political issues related to the balance of power in international relations, strengthening the system of international law and the democratic world order, “Munich Davos” are discussed.

It was founded by German publisher Ewald von Kleist in 1962.

The first conference was held in 1963 in Munich as an informal meeting of representatives of the defense departments of NATO member countries to discuss the problems of the transatlantic partnership.

Initially, the conference was held under the auspices of the Bavarian Christian Social Union and until 1992 was called the Military Conference (Wehrkundetagung).

Since 1998, the forum has been financed by the German government from the budget of the German Ministry of Defense.

For more than 30 years, the forum has been a closed intra-bloc event. Over time, the geographical coverage of the conference has increased significantly due to Russia (since 1995), the CIS and Baltic countries, Central and Eastern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, South Asia, and the Middle East.

In 1998, Ewald von Kleist chaired the conference for the last time. From 1999 to 2008, Horst Teltschik, former foreign and defense adviser to German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, filled this role.

From 2008 to 2022, Wolfgang Ischinger, a German human rights activist and former German ambassador to the United States and Great Britain, chaired the conference. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Munich Security Conference Foundation.

Since 2022, the conference has been headed by Christoph Heusgen, the former German Ambassador to the UN, in 2005-2017 he was an adviser to German Chancellor (2005-2021) Angela Merkel on security policy.

The Munich conference was not held twice: in 1991 (due to the Persian Gulf War) and in 1997, when the founder of the forum, Ewald von Kleist, did not want to remain “at the helm” after his 75th birthday, and it was not possible to immediately find a replacement for him.

Currently, the Munich Security Conference is an international discussion forum that brings together politicians, diplomats, military, businessmen, scientists and public figures from dozens of countries (NATO and EU members, as well as states that play an important role on the world stage – Russia, China Japan ). , India and others).

The conference takes place annually at the Bayerischer Hof. Communiqués and agreements are not signed in Munich, while the conference is an important and relatively neutral meeting and discussion place for world -class politicians and diplomats.

Since 2009, the Munich Security Conference has been awarding the Ewald von Kleist Prize, which is awarded to participants in the Munich conferences who have made a significant contribution to peace and conflict resolution.

The first recipient of the award was former National Security Adviser to the President of the United States , former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Also, the Kleist Prize in different years was awarded to the Spanish politician, former NATO Secretary General Javier Solana (2010), US Senator Joseph Lieberman (2012), former US national security adviser Brent Scowcroft (2013), former French President Valerie Giscard d’ Esten and Fifth German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt (2014), Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (2015), Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Christiane Figueres and French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (2016), German President Joachim Gauck (2017 ), US Senator John McCain (2018), Greek Prime Ministers Alexis Tsipras and North Macedonia Zoran Zaev (2019), United Nations (2020), former German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2021) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (2022).

In 2018, the Munich Security Conference established the US Senator John McCain Award (1936-2018).

It is awarded to authors of dissertations of various scientific levels, devoted to the issues of transatlantic relations, parliamentary control over the armed forces and the moral responsibility of Western countries.

In 2022, the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC) was held from 18 to 20 February. However, amid the pandemic, the event was organized in a reduced format with fewer guests.

The main topic of the conference was the crisis in Ukraine. Among the forum participants were German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US Vice President Kamala Harris, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, UN Secretary General António Guterres, President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and others.

For the first time in the past two decades, an official Russian delegation did not take part in the Munich Conference.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow has lost interest in the Munich Security Conference, as the forum has ceased to be objective. The department noted that “in recent years, the Munich Conference has turned into a purely transatlantic forum, has lost its inclusiveness, objectivity and equidistance to speakers from its rostrum.”

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the Munich Conference is in demand for many, but due to the loss of objectivity, it becomes a club of one point of view and ceases to be a discussion platform.

In 2023, the 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC) will be held from 17 to 19 February. Russia will not participate in it.