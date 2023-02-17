Canadian Foreign Ministry announced support for the idea of ​​a special tribunal on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Canada supports the initiative to create a special tribunal to investigate war crimes in Ukraine, the North American Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Thursday.

According to the publication Politico, the head of the Canadian Foreign Ministry made such a statement while in the capital of Poland, Warsaw, where she had previously met with Volodymyr Zelensky. According to Joly, Ottawa is ready to support the idea of ​​its allies to create a special tribunal.

“It is not certain that the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice have the authority to investigate such crimes,” Joly explained.

Earlier, the EU has repeatedly spoken in favor of creating a so-called international special tribunal for Ukraine.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told RIA Novosti that the European Union is trying to cover up its involvement in war crimes in Ukraine by initiating the creation of a special tribunal. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Russia categorically rejects Kyiv’s accusations of war crimes on the territory of Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the idea of ​​creating an international court for Ukraine a “cabal” and stated that it would not have jurisdiction over Russia.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee Russia’s security.

Earlier, Putin said that the West was trying to create an anti-Russian enclave in Ukraine for the collapse of Russia, and a special operation was launched to prevent this. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted, the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, “including not only the supply of weapons, but also the training of personnel <...> in the UK, Germany Italy and other countries.