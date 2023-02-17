Media: US used the conflict in Ukraine to prepare for the coming war

MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. The The United States used the experience gained in Ukraine to prepare for war with China , Associated Press columnist Tara Kopp said.

In her opinion, China remains “America’s biggest problem.” The Ukrainian crisis has taught Washington some lessons that could be applied by “supporting” Taiwan.

“A future US military campaign will likely include much more air and naval forces to allow some of the load to be taken off ground systems and less ammunition to be used,” Kopp wrote.

She also added that Taiwan needs to be “fully armed in advance.” The article says that “the war must be started with everything necessary.”

As one of the main points in preparation for a future clash with China , she outlined the establishment of industrial capacity to produce more weapons.

An important aspect was also the use of space, which turned out to be useful for “intelligence, communications and propaganda,” the observer noted.

“U.S. space experts are also considering expanding satellite communications, building on the success of Starlink,” Kopp added.

Beijing has repeatedly stated that the United States must stop selling arms to Taiwan and stop military ties with the island.

The situation around Taiwan escalated in August after a visit to Taipei by Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. The PRC does not recognize the sovereignty of the island, considers it its province and categorically opposes its contacts with officials and military from other countries.

Official relations between the Chinese central government and Taiwan broke down in 1949, after Chiang Kai-shek’s Kuomintang forces, defeated in a civil war with the Communist Party, moved to the island. Business and informal contacts between Taiwan and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s.