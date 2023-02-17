White House doctor assesses Biden’s mental state

WASHINGTON, February 17 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden does not suffer from multiple sclerosis or neurological disorders, his doctor said.

“The extremely detailed neurological examination was again reassuring that there was no indication of a cerebral or other neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, or ascending lateral sclerosis,” Biden’s doctor’s report said.

Although Biden did not show any motor weakness, there is peripheral neuropathy in both feet, the doctor said. In this regard, Biden continues to experience slight changes in gait, they are also explained by arthritis of the spine and foot, he said.

At the same time, Biden sometimes shows symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux, which is associated with his cough and nasal congestion, the doctor said.

“These symptoms are usually aggravated after eating,” – said the doctor.

The President of the United States is often the butt of jokes due to slips of the tongue or forgetfulness. Sometimes he confuses the names or positions of those present, there were times when Biden resorted to the help of others in search of an exit from the stage. Also, the President of the United States stumbled on the stairs and ladders of the plane, fell off his bicycle, turned around for a handshake to the void.