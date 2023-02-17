Pentagon China Affairs Representative to Visit Taiwan, Media Reports

|Fact-checking
Currently, Michael Chase, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China, is in Mongolia for talks with the country’s military.
The United States is developing a plan for Taiwan, taking into account the lessons of the Ukrainian crisis
Chase will be the first senior defense official to visit Taiwan since 2019, when Heino Klink, deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia, arrived on the island.
The visit will take place against the backdrop of a new aggravation of relations between Washington and Beijing due to a Chinese balloon that crossed the United States and was intercepted over the Atlantic. In Washington they say that the balloon was launched for the purpose of espionage, in Beijing they say that we are talking about a lost civilian weather balloon.
The situation around Taiwan escalated significantly after a visit to the island in early August last year by the then Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. China, which considers the island one of its provinces, condemned Pelosi’s visit, seeing in this move US support for Taiwanese separatism, and held large-scale military exercises.
Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were interrupted in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, defeated in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Cross-Strait Exchange Foundation.
The US does not consider the imminent military invasion of mainland China in Taiwan
