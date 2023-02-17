|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. The words of American officials about Russia do not correspond to reality, said American Colonel Douglas MacGregor in an interview with the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.
Earlier, the head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, called Russia a “world outcast.”
“Russia can hardly be called an outcast, if it were, then its economy would be in ruins, but everything is going like clockwork there. The whole world is ready to cooperate with Russia, except for us and some of our European allies. But even there, in this the system (in the West. – Approx. ed.) is full of cracks,” McGregor said.
In his opinion, all those negative narratives that are being spread about Russians should be addressed primarily to Ukrainians.
Sanctions pressure on Moscow has led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia is calmly enduring a constant stream of restrictions from abroad. According to him, the main goal of Washington and its allies is to worsen the lives of millions of people.
02:26
In China, they told how the West “poisoned”, trying to harm Russia
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report