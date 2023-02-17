Ukraine should get “the army of the future”, said Nuland

WASHINGTON, February 17 – RIA Novosti. The The United States considers it necessary to give Ukraine “the armed forces of the future” that would be able to contain Russia even after the end of the conflict, said Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

According to her, in any settlement scenario, as long as Vladimir Putin or “someone like him” remains in power in Russia, there can be no certainty that the conflict will not start again.

“Even if a just peace is achieved, long-term planning and building of the Ukrainian army of the future is needed, capable of curbing any appetites that may appear in Putin in the future,” Nuland said, speaking at the Carnegie think tank in Washington.

This, according to her, means the creation, with the support of the West in Ukraine, of “an integrated air defense system, high-class border forces, and capabilities for patrolling its own sea waters.”

The conflict could end due to “exhaustion” of one side or the other, the achievement of their goals, or as a result of a diplomatic settlement, Nuland said, adding that the US wants to see “Putin’s strategic defeat.”

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” He noted that the special operation was a forced measure, Russia “was left no chance to do otherwise, security risks were created such that it was impossible to react by other means.” According to him, Russia has been trying for 30 years to agree with NATO on the principles of security in Europe, but in response it has faced either cynical deceit and lies, or attempts to pressure and blackmail, while the alliance, despite Moscow ’s protests, is steadily expanding and approaching the borders of the Russian Federation.