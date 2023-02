Ukraine should get “the army of the future”, said Nuland

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” He noted that the special operation was a forced measure, Russia “was left no chance to do otherwise, security risks were created such that it was impossible to react by other means.” According to him, Russia has been trying for 30 years to agree with NATO on the principles of security in Europe, but in response it has faced either cynical deceit and lies, or attempts to pressure and blackmail, while the alliance, despite Moscow ’s protests, is steadily expanding and approaching the borders of the Russian Federation.