MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Switzerland, unlike other European countries, is pursuing a competent policy, refusing to supply Ukraine with weapons, the leader of the French movement “Patriots” Florian Filippo wrote on Twitter.
“NATO does not understand why Switzerland refuses to send weapons to Zelensky <...> Maybe because Switzerland is less crazy than other countries and refuses to start a third world war? ”The politician wrote.
The leader of the “Patriots” movement has previously said that NATO’s strategy carries the threat of a third world war. He also repeatedly spoke out against the allocation of funds to Kyiv for the purchase of weapons and against the supply of military cargo to Ukraine from France. He called “madness” the project agreed by the EU to support the country in the amount of 18 billion euros.
Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with arms supplies, the programs cost tens of billions of dollars. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that such a policy only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of military cargo becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
