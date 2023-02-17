The United States announced the “interception” of four Russian aircraft from Alaska

WASHINGTON, February 16 – RIA Novosti. North American Air Defense Command (NORAD) said it “spotted, tracked, identified and intercepted” four Russian aircraft Wednesday in international airspace near the state of Alaska.

This is the second such “interception” in two days.

February 15, 04:46 Japan wants to buy Tomahawk missiles to avoid interception

NORAD, which is responsible for the air defense of the United States and Canada, stressed that Russian aircraft did not violate the borders of both countries, and their actions are not considered “threatening” or “provocative.”

The type of NORAD aircraft this time does not specify. Last time we were talking about a pair of Tu-95 strategic bombers and Su-30 escort fighters.

The military said the actions of the Russian aviation had nothing to do with the unidentified aircraft that were shot down over the United States and Canada in the past two weeks.