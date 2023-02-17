Spanish Congress approves laws on abortion and sex change | News

The Spanish Congress of Deputies (lower house) approved this Thursday two laws related to the LGTBIQ+ community and women, which expand the right to abortion and access to processes for changing the sexual gender.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Spain reports seven femicides so far in 2023

The reform of the abortion law, promoted by the Ministry of Equality, guarantees the performance of voluntary interruptions of pregnancy in public health centers, eliminates the requirement of parental authorization for minors under 16 and 17 years of age, and regulates conscientious objection for part of the doctors.

With this, the requirement that it incorporated in 2015 in its modification of the current law of 2010 is suppressed. It also introduces novel measures, such as sick leave due to disabling periods or free access to the morning after pill.

In addition, women who undergo an abortion will have the right to a disabling leave, while the provision of comprehensive and specialized assistance and accompaniment in cases of pregnancy interruption is incorporated. The abortion will continue to be free during the first 14 weeks of gestation.

The so-called “trans law” was also approved, which recognizes the will of the person as the only requirement to change sex in the civil registry from the age of 16. The approval was given after discrepancies between the government partners (there is currently a coalition) and after overcoming important obstacles, such as opposition from the feminist movement.

Today, after years of struggle by the LGTBI movement, Spain finally has a Law for the Real and Effective Equality of Trans Persons and for the Guarantee of the Rights of LGTBI Persons.

Today we live in a better society ��️‍⚧️��️‍��

Congratulations to all! ��

— DG Sexual Diversity and LGTBI Rights (@LGTBIGob)

February 16, 2023

The law depathologizes the sex change process in the civil registry and introduces several advances for the LGTBIQ+ community. The main point of the text is the elimination of the obligatory hormonal and psychological and medical evaluations as requirements for those people who request the change of sex in the civil registry. The transition can now be authorized only with the freely expressed will of the applicant if he is over 16 years of age.

In the same direction, conversion therapies aimed at modifying sexual orientation or identity or gender expression are prohibited, regardless of the consent that the persons who wish them or their legal representatives may have given.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source