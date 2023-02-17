State Department says no diplomatic contact with China planned

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 16 – RIA Novosti. No diplomatic contacts between the United States and China have yet been scheduled, said Vedant Patel, deputy head of the State Department’s press service.
“I have nothing to announce about any calls or additions to the schedule,” he told reporters.
Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that American diplomats maintain interaction with Chinese colleagues, and he himself plans to talk with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, without specifying the timing of such a conversation.
The US military has reported in recent days that it has shot down four aerial targets, including a Chinese balloon that crossed the US and intercepted over the Atlantic. In Washington they say that the balloon was launched for the purpose of espionage, in Beijing they say that we are talking about a lost civilian weather balloon. The affiliation and purpose of the other three objects shot down the other day have not yet been determined.
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken postponed a visit to Beijing after the incident with the Chinese balloon.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
