MOSCOW, February 16 – RIA Novosti. The United States made a tragic choice for Kyiv in favor of pumping Ukraine with weapons, turning it into an anti-Russian ram, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.
“They made a tragic choice, including for Ukraine, in favor of continuing to pump this country with weapons, diversifying the forms of assistance, complete control, in terms of military decisions, providing assistance with intelligence, … any kind of macroeconomic assistance, financial assistance. They took Ukraine on their own money and turned it, without exaggeration, into an anti-Russian battering ram,” Ryabkov said during the program “The Great Game” on Channel One.
