Ryabkov announced the need to investigate the explosions at Nord Stream

MOSCOW, February 16 – RIA Novosti. It is necessary to conduct an independent international investigation into the explosions at Nord Stream with the obligatory participation of Russia, said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.
“We need an independent international investigation with obligatory Russian participation. The way the US allies in Europe, including the Scandinavian countries, behave is, in fact, boorish … the way our specialists, including those from Gazprom, our investigators, throughout this time, they are denied access to the materials, how they are not allowed to join the investigative actions – this is also a signal in itself,” he said on the air of the Big Game program on Channel One.
“Regardless of the information that we have, which we receive on our own, this is also a marker of what really happened there and how it all played out,” Ryabkov emphasized.
