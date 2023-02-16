Child rescued from rubble in Turkey 260 hours after earthquake

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, of which Syria suffered the most. According to the latest data, more than 38 thousand people died as a result of the disaster, more than 108 thousand were injured.