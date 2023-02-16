China sanctions US companies for selling arms to Taiwan | News

The Chinese government imposed a set of sanctions on Thursday against the US military companies Lockheed Martin Corporation and Raytheon Missile and Defense, which supplied weapons to Taiwan in violation of Chinese sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Ministry of Commerce of China pointed out that these companies are prohibited from making investments and importing goods from the Asian giant while their managers are prevented from entering the territory.

Similarly, the sanctions include fines valued at double the contracts signed in 2020 with Taiwan. Likewise, the Chinese portfolio imposed a term of 15 days to comply with the respective payments.

According to an announcement from the Chinese minister of Commerce, China decided to include Lockheed Martin Corporation and Raytheon Missiles & Defense, who are implicated in the sales of arms to Taiwan, on the list of unreliable entities and to take measures suivantes: pic.twitter.com/9Ob1RR0Yh9

At the same time, Chinese authorities added US companies specializing in arms manufacturing to a “list of unreliable entities.”

For its part, the National People’s Congress of China condemned this day the resolution approved by the US House of Representatives in which they accuse Beijing of carrying out espionage activities as a result of the events linked to the meteorological balloon that Washington shot down.

In this sense, the Chinese Parliament demanded that the US Congress “respect the facts, the spirit of international law and the basic principles of international relations, stop defamation and refrain from taking actions that exacerbate the situation.”

In turn, the legislative body blamed the White House for taking advantage of the event in order to “add fuel to the fire and make clear the sinister intentions of containing China.”

On February 4, a United States fighter plane shot down in South Carolina a Chinese civilian balloon that was flying over 18 kilometers high while accusing the incident as an Asian espionage effort to extract information from a nuclear base located in Montana.

On the other hand, the Chinese authorities specified that the aerostat’s entry into US territory was accidental and pointed out that the device was carrying out meteorological investigations and moved away from its route as a result of bad weather.





