Lukashenka to visit Russia on Friday to meet with Putin

MINSK, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will visit Russia on Friday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As the Belarusian leader announced the day before, during the meeting it is planned to discuss issues of defense, security, as well as the development of integration within the Union State.

“We will discuss security and defense issues. But the main thing – I already said that we are preparing a meeting of the Supreme State Council somewhere in April – May – we will discuss issues of an economic, military, and political nature that will be discussed at the Supreme State Council “One of the most important questions: we still want to see how the governments of Belarus and Russia are fulfilling the tasks we have set. First of all, economic ones: on energy resources, the single market, groups in Belarus, of course, we will discuss this as well,” Lukashenka told reporters on Thursday.

In turn, the press secretary of the head of the Russian state, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed that the presidents would meet in Novo-Ogaryovo. Peskov noted that the conversation is expected to be thorough.