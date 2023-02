Lukashenka to visit Russia on Friday to meet with Putin

“We will discuss security and defense issues. But the main thing – I already said that we are preparing a meeting of the Supreme State Council somewhere in April – May – we will discuss issues of an economic, military, and political nature that will be discussed at the Supreme State Council “One of the most important questions: we still want to see how the governments of Belarus and Russia are fulfilling the tasks we have set. First of all, economic ones: on energy resources, the single market, groups in Belarus, of course, we will discuss this as well,” Lukashenka told reporters on Thursday.