MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was the initiator of the development of a UN Security Council resolution on the Minsk agreements.

Earlier, former assistant to the President of Russia Vladislav Surkov, who oversaw the Ukrainian direction, said that while working on the Minsk agreements, he did not expect that they would be implemented. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian president, said that Russia was initially not pessimistic about the agreements.

“All the talk about whether Russia planned to implement the Minsk agreements or not, breaks down into a fact – Sergei Lavrov personally initiated the development of a UN Security Council resolution making their implementation mandatory,” Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky admitted in an interview with Spiegel that he himself had told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron that the Minsk agreements were “impossible” and that he did not plan to implement them. Before that, Merkel (who served as German chancellor from 2005 to 2021) said that “the 2014 Minsk agreement was an attempt to give Ukraine time” to become stronger. In turn, François Hollande, who served as French president from 2012 to 2017, agreed with Merkel that the Minsk agreements gave the Kyiv regime time to become stronger. Both participated in the Normandy Four summit, which agreed on a set of measures to implement the Minsk agreements. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a visit to Kyiv in late January, said that the “Norman format” of negotiations on Ukraine was a “diplomatic imitation”.

A set of measures to implement these agreements was signed on February 12, 2015 in Minsk. The document, consisting of 13 points, provided, in particular, a ceasefire in the Donbass, the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the demarcation line between the Kiev security forces and the militia, as well as other measures for a long-term political settlement of the situation in the Donbass.

Kyiv systematically violated the Minsk agreements, as a result, on February 22 this year, Russia recognized the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, the recognition of the Donbass republics was dictated by the fact that Kyiv publicly stated that it was not going to comply with the Minsk agreements, it was no longer possible to wait.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee Russia’s security. Earlier, Putin said that the West was trying to create an anti-Russian enclave in Ukraine for the collapse of Russia, and a special operation was launched to prevent this. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted, the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, “including not only the supply of weapons, but also the training of personnel … on the territory of Great Britain, Germany Italy and other countries.”