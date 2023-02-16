The United States said that China’s balloon could fly over strategic objects

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 16 – RIA Novosti. The United States knew that a downed PRC balloon over the Atlantic could fly over their strategic facilities, and took measures to protect sensitive information, said John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council at the White House.
“I can’t go into details, but we knew that this route of this object could run through our sensitive objects, military installations. That is why we took measures to close any opportunity to collect sensitive intelligence from them,” he said. Kirby during a discussion at Georgetown University.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
