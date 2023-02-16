French unions maintain rejection of pension reform | News

Thousands of Frenchmen responded again this Thursday to the call of the unions and took to the streets throughout the country to reject the pension reform promoted by the Government of President Emmanuel Macron and is being debated in the legislative National Assembly.

This is the fifth day of mobilizations against the aforementioned bill and at the same time prepares workers, youth and the general public for the general strike organized by the Intersindical union for next March 7.

In addition to demanding that Macron withdraw the legislative initiative, the mobilized seek to politically pressure the deputies so that they do not approve it.

Among other issues, the majority of citizens (according to polls) oppose the intention to delay the retirement age from 62 to 64 years by 2030 and to bring forward to 2027 the requirement to contribute 43 years (and not 42, as now). to aspire to collect a full pension.

The protests are organized by a union platform that includes the eight main French unions, such as the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), Sud Solidaires, Fuerza Obrera (FO) and the Unitary Union Federation (FSU).

Also part of the Inter-union are the National Union of Autonomous Trade Unions (UNSA), the French Confederation of Management-General Confederation of Executives (CFE-CGC), the French Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT) and the French Confederation of Christian Workers (CFTC). .

Estimates made by local media place the number of participants in the events this Thursday at between 450,000 and 650,000 people nationwide, and between 40,000 and 70,000 in the capital, Paris.

After 4:00 p.m. local time, a local media reported that there were more than 251,000 protesters in 126 cities in France and reported that participation is lower than in previous mobilizations.

However, the general secretary of the CGT, Philippe Martinez, considered that the most important thing in this fifth day of struggle is not the numbers but to maintain the mobilization and influence new workers and young people who come to the picket lines.

The protests this Thursday affected the train service and public transport in the French capital to a lesser extent, although the Parisian Orly airport had to cancel 30 percent of its flights. A strike was also reported at the EDF company, in the electricity sector, which caused a drop in production of more than 3,000 megawatts, equivalent to three nuclear reactors, although this did not cause supply cuts.

