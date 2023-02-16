The UN urged to release the journalist Ponomarenko convicted of fakes

GENEVA, February 16 – RIA Novosti. Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) expressed concerned about the sentence of the Altai journalist Maria Ponomarenko and called for her release, while it does not respond to the imprisonment of journalists in the Baltic countries and Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Ponomarenko was sentenced in Barnaul to six years in prison for making fake stories about the Russian Armed Forces. At the court session, Ponomarenko, a journalist for RusNews in Barnaul, pleaded not guilty.

“Deeply concerned by the six-year prison sentence of journalist Maria Ponomarenko and the five-year ban on journalism for allegedly spreading false information about Russia’s actions in Ukraine. We call for her immediate release and an end to the suppression of freedom of expression,” the UNHCHR tweeted.

At the end of April, Ponomarenko was arrested by a court in St. Petersburg for publicly disseminating deliberately false information about the use of the RF Armed Forces based on political hatred and enmity. As the joint press service of the city courts reported at the time, Ponomarenko posted false information about the strike on the drama theater in Mariupol on her Telegram channel in March. The regional department of the Russian Investigative Committee reported that the figurant had previously “repeatedly been brought to administrative responsibility for committing administrative offenses infringing on public order and public safety.”

Meanwhile, the UN OHCHR has not yet officially responded to the arrest in January of Sputnik Lithuania editor-in-chief Marat Kasem and the appeal of the Russian permanent mission to the UN Geneva office, which demanded that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk and UN Special Rapporteur Iren Hahn pay “very close attention” situation with the arrest of Kasem. In the summer of 2021, Kirill Vyshinsky, Executive Director of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, applied to the UN OHCHR in connection with the persecution of journalists who collaborated with the Sputnik Latvia and Baltnews portals. The UN Office responded to Vyshinsky’s letter, but did not give an assessment of the situation and did not propose specific measures.

OHCHR did not react or did not respond promptly to cases of persecution, arrest and imprisonment of journalists in Ukraine, where in recent years there have been dozens of cases of harassment, intimidation and even murder of journalists – Oles Buzina and Pavel Sheremet were killed, all Russian media were banned, spent more than a year Kirill Vyshinsky, head of the RIA Novosti Ukraine portal, was also in custody, who was also accused of treason. Sanctions have been imposed for five years against a number of Ukrainian TV channels that are associated with Viktor Medvedchuk, the publications Strana.UA and Shariy.net fell under the sanctions.

In October 2022, the Russian mission to the UN in Geneva asked the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk to pay special attention and publicly respond to the activities of the Ukrainian website “Peacemaker”, as journalists on his list receive death threats, but there was no reaction. Gennady Gatilov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN in Geneva, noted a week ago that the OHCHR fulfills the tasks that Western donors set for it, the staff almost entirely consists of Westerners. The diplomat noted that the activities of the Turk and his apparatus are in the Western narrative, and the information provided by Russia about violations of human rights by Kiev is ignored.