US says it did not encourage Ukraine to strike deep into Russia

WASHINGTON, February 16 – RIA Novosti. The United States does not encourage Ukraine to strike deep into Russia, said John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council at the White House, stressing that Washington conveyed this position publicly and in private contacts.
“As for any possible operations (of the Ukrainian army) inside the territory of Russia, we do not encourage this and do not contribute to this, of course. We made this very clear both publicly and in private contacts,” Kirby said as part of a speech in Georgetown University.
Yesterday, 16:54
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
