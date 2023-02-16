The United States admitted that the downed aircraft were not engaged in reconnaissance

WASHINGTON, February 16 – RIA Novosti. American experts have concluded that the downed flying objects were most likely weather balloons or research devices, said John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council at the White House.

“The President received a recommendation from the military that those vehicles needed to be shot down for two reasons. Firstly, we could not rule out that they were potentially reconnaissance vehicles, and secondly, their flight path in certain cases could lie over potentially sensitive objects,” the speaker explained during a discussion at Georgetown University.

Initially, the authorities could not determine with certainty whether those devices were intended for intelligence gathering, but they could be doing it, Kirby added.

“I can’t go into details, but we knew that this route of this object could run through our sensitive objects, military installations. That is why we took measures to close any opportunity for collecting sensitive intelligence information with their help,” he explained, speaking of a Chinese balloon shot down over the Atlantic.

The US military has shot down four air targets in recent days, including a balloon from China that crossed US territory. Beijing insists that it is a lost civilian meteorological balloon.

The affiliation and purpose of the other three downed objects have not yet been determined.