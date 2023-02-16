Slovakia adopts resolution on “terrorist regime” in Russia

PRAGUE, Feb 16 – RIA Novosti. The Slovak Parliament adopted on Thursday a resolution on the “terrorist regime” in Russia, according to the website of the Bratislava newspaper Pravda.

“The Parliament of Slovakia, in a resolution adopted on Thursday, called the current regime in Russia a terrorist regime, and Russia a state that supports terrorism. 78 of the 120 deputies present at the meeting voted for this. In particular, deputies from the faction of the Kurs – Social Democracy party were against, – the message says.

As emphasized in the resolution, the parliament does not recognize the conduct and results of referendums in the Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions of Ukraine and considers these territories to be an integral part of Ukraine. The deputies also called for the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute crimes in Ukraine.

At the same time, the parliament condemned the “hybrid war unleashed by Russia on the territory of Slovakia” and called on law enforcement agencies to take countermeasures.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee Russia’s security.