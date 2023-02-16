Russian armed forces advance in Artiomovsk, Donbas city | News

The adviser to the acting head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (RPD), Igor Kimakovski, reported Thursday that units of the Russian Armed Forces occupied heights surrounding the city of Artiomovsk (Bakhmut), in Donbas.

The official expanded that, as a result of continuous actions by the armed forces. only a corridor remains between the Ukrainian troops deployed in Artiomovsk and the enclave of Chasov Yar, to the west of it.

He added that said passage is under constant fire from Russian artillery, which complicates the maneuvers of the Ukrainian Army to get reinforcements and supplies to its troops there, as well as to evacuate them.

Kimakovsky explained that Kiev is trying to bring fresh units to the city from western Ukraine, as well as mercenaries from France, Poland and the United Kingdom.

Last Tuesday, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, specified that the Russian military fighting in Artiomovsk already controls areas that until recently were defended by Ukrainian troops.

Special military operation continues

In an update on the special military operation, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov reported that up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, five vehicles and one Grad MLRS rocket launcher were destroyed in the direction of Kupyansk, in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).

The spokesman specified that in that region, thanks to offensive actions and artillery fire, “accumulations of AFU (Ukrainian armed forces) personnel and military equipment were reached in the Novoselovskoye, Dvurechnaya, Krakhmalne and Olshana areas.”

He said that more than a hundred Ukrainian soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, a BM-21 Grad MLRS combat vehicle, two D-20 howitzers and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer were destroyed in the Krasno-Limansky direction, particularly in Chervonaya Dibrova and Kuzmino areas, also belonging to the LPR.

The high-ranking military explained that in the direction of Donetsk “up to 135 Ukrainian soldiers, two (American) Himars multiple rocket launchers, three tanks, three armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles, two D-20 and D-30 howitzers, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and an American-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar.”

Regarding the southern directions of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, he pointed out that the artillery fire of the Vostok Group of Forces “hit AFU units near the settlements of Huhledar and Prechistovka”, which caused the destruction of “more than 55 dead and wounded Ukrainian soldiers, four armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers”, in addition to an ammunition depot.

As for the Kherson direction, four ammunition depots and two shells were destroyed, while shelling by aviation, missile troops and artillery hit three troop command posts and 92 artillery units in combat position , as well as living personnel and military equipment deployed in 118 areas.

These means destroyed by the Russian armed forces were joined by an Mi-8 helicopter, four Himars multiple launch rocket launchers and 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



