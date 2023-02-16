The Security Council of Abkhazia denied reports about the accession of the republic to Russia

|Fact-checking
SUKHUM, February 16 – RIA Novosti. Information about the accession of Abkhazia to Russia does not correspond to reality, Sergei Shamba, head of the republic’s Security Council, said on Thursday.
After there was a message about the working trip of the President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhaniya to Moscow, various unofficial Internet resources published information about “the possible accession of several states to the territory of the Russian Federation”, among which Abkhazia was named.
“All these stuffing has nothing to do with reality. Such issues are not resolved like that – the president went, and we are already part of the Russian Federation. We have a Constitution that does not even allow discussing this topic. In addition, criminal liability is provided for raising such questions “This is simply not realistic. The President went on a working visit to Moscow, he will have a meeting in the Security Council of the Russian Federation. I also have to leave one of these days for a meeting with colleagues from the Security Council. We are preparing an action plan for joint actions. The only thing we can do is we can never go, even discuss this topic – this is the loss of our sovereignty, our independence,” Shamba is quoted by the Apsny-Iahya information resource.
According to Shamba, there are also arguments at the level of expert assessments about possible future configurations of Abkhazia in the Eurasian Union, which also do not correspond to reality. “We have not even received such proposals. These are all speculations, which are now even difficult to discuss. We have not discussed anything like this with the leadership of the Russian Federation. We only heard from officials that the recognition of Abkhazia is not subject to revision. Both the President of Russia and others spoke about this officials,” he said.
