The Security Council of Abkhazia denied reports about the accession of the republic to Russia

According to Shamba, there are also arguments at the level of expert assessments about possible future configurations of Abkhazia in the Eurasian Union, which also do not correspond to reality. “We have not even received such proposals. These are all speculations, which are now even difficult to discuss. We have not discussed anything like this with the leadership of the Russian Federation. We only heard from officials that the recognition of Abkhazia is not subject to revision. Both the President of Russia and others spoke about this officials,” he said.