No traces of explosives were found in the wreckage of a rocket in the north of Moldova

CHISINAU, February 16 – RIA Novosti. Experts have not identified the presence of an explosive component in a fragment of a rocket found in the north of Moldova, Interior Minister Anna Revenko told reporters in Chisinau on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Moldovan authorities reported that the border service found a fragment of a rocket near Briceni (bordering Ukraine), the object’s ownership was not specified.

“Specialists did not find traces of explosives in the discovered fragment of the rocket. Its origin is unknown. At the moment, an examination of this object is being carried out,” Revenko said at a briefing in parliament.

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations and the Border Police provide perimeter security and prepare assistance to the investigation teams. This is the fourth time that fragments of rockets fall on the territory of Moldova.