WASHINGTON, February 16 – RIA Novosti. The United States and G7 partners are set to introduce a massive new package of sanctions against Russia on February 24, Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said at a special briefing.
“Around February 24, you will see a major new package of sanctions from both the US and our G7 partners,” she said.
According to Nuland, the new restrictive measures will also affect areas where the United States and allies have previously introduced them. Thus, the sanctions will affect the Russian military-industrial complex and the supply of high-tech equipment, she said.
At the beginning of the week, Reuters reported that Washington could introduce new restrictions against Russian banks and tighten measures for evading restrictions. As noted by the publication, the scale of new possible measures is unclear, because “in Europe they want to mitigate further sanctions and their impact on the economy.”
On the eve of the head of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, said that new restrictive measures would also be aimed at electronics, special vehicles, spare parts and dual-use goods. The head of Eurodiplomacy, Josep Borrell, in turn, added that about 100 more individuals and organizations, including the media and journalists, the military and politicians, would be subject to personal sanctions.
Sanctions pressure on Moscow has led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia is calmly enduring constant pressure from abroad in the form of restrictions. According to him, the main goal of Washington and its allies is to worsen the lives of millions of people.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
