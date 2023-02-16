Biden to issue statement on U.S. aircraft incidents

WASHINGTON, February 16 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden will issue an unannounced statement on Thursday afternoon on recent incidents of unidentified aircraft shot down in the country’s airspace, according to an updated schedule of the head of state, which was distributed by the White House.

The speech of the American leader was not included in the original version of the schedule, which is traditionally sent to journalists in the evening of the previous day.

The statement is scheduled for 14.00 Washington time (22.00 Moscow time).

“In the afternoon, the President will deliver a speech on the US response to the recent air incidents,” the White House announced. Other details of the forthcoming speech have not yet been given.