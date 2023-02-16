MOSCOW, February 16 – RIA Novosti. Museum “Formation of the Ukrainian Nation” opened in Kyiv, the exhibition tells about “famous Ukrainians”, including Stepan Bandera and Princess Olga, local media reported. Museum “Formation of the Ukrainian Nation” opened in Kyiv, the exhibition tells about “famous Ukrainians”, including Stepan Bandera and Princess Olga, local media reported.

“Princess Olga, Stepan Bandera, Jamala. The first innovative museum of history with installations by famous Ukrainians has opened in Kyiv,” the website of the Ukrainian edition of NV says.

January 25, 02:46 German MP told how Germany made Bandera fans happy

It is reported that the museum’s exposition contains about a hundred figures of famous figures of politics, science and culture associated with Ukraine, 25 narrative compositions and 300 paintings, maps and dioramas. The museum’s website states that all expositions are based on the results of historical research and have a scientific justification.

“The museum is based on historical facts aimed at awakening the national consciousness of Ukrainians, raising the nation’s self-esteem, dignity and patriotism,” the museum’s website says.

Bandera was the leader of the “Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists” *, one of the main initiators of the creation of the combat wing of the OUN – the “Ukrainian Insurgent Army” *, whose goal was proclaimed the struggle for the independence of Ukraine. The UPA* was formed in October 1942. It operated mainly in Western Ukraine and fought against the Soviet troops, collaborating with the Nazis. On account of the OUN-UPA * many crimes, including the Volyn massacre – the mass destruction of the Polish population of Volyn in 1943. Then thousands of Ukrainians who refused to cooperate with the nationalists were brutally killed.

Singer of Crimean Tatar origin Susana Dzhamaladinova, performing under the pseudonym Jamala, represented Ukraine at Eurovision in 2016, won the final of the national selection with the song “1944” about the deportation of the Crimean Tatars under Stalin.

* An extremist organization banned in Russia

This information is published for informational purposes only and is intended to condemn Nazism in all its forms and manifestations.