WASHINGTON, February 16 – RIA Novosti. The The United States supports Ukraine’s efforts to regain control over all territories within its internationally recognized borders, Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said Thursday.

“The President (Joe Biden) has said that we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary. Ukraine is fighting for the return of all its territories within internationally recognized borders. We support these efforts, including in preparation for the next hard push to return its territory,” Nuland said during a special briefing.

At the same time, earlier in the day, White House spokesman John Kirby assured that the United States does not encourage Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory and does not contribute to such operations.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 last year. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass. According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee Russia’s security. Putin stated that the West was trying to create an anti-Russian enclave in Ukraine for the collapse of Russia, and a special operation was launched to prevent this.

Crimea became a Russian region in March 2014 following a referendum following a coup in Ukraine. In the referendum, 96.77% of voters in Crimea and 95.6% in Sevastopol voted for joining Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea its temporarily occupied territory, many Western countries support Kyiv on this issue. For its part, the Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea voted for democratic reunification with Russia, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. According to Putin, the issue of Crimea “is finally closed.”

On September 30, following the results of referendums in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, Putin signed agreements with their heads on the admission of regions into Russia. Then, on October 5, Putin signed federal laws ratifying the admission of these regions into the Russian Federation.