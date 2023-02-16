Israel will help Kyiv develop a missile strike warning system

MOSCOW, February 16 – RIA Novosti. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba in Kyiv on Thursday and said that Israel would help Ukraine develop a smart missile attack early warning system, The Times of Israel reported. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba in Kyiv on Thursday and said that Israel would help Ukraine develop a smart missile attack early warning system, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the publication, the meeting lasted about an hour.

Following the meeting, Cohen also said that Israel would provide up to $200 million in loan guarantees to Ukraine for healthcare and civil infrastructure projects, the newspaper reported.

“Israel, as stated earlier, is firmly in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and remains committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” the newspaper quoted the minister as saying.

Kuleba, in turn, said he was “satisfied” with their conversation with Cohen, despite the fact that “Israel is well aware of our (Ukrainian) list of security and defense needs.”

Cohen’s trip to Kyiv is the first visit by a senior Israeli official to Ukraine since the start of a Russian special military operation. During the visit, Cohen also plans to meet with Vladimir Zelensky.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in January that the country was considering supplying Ukraine with the Iron Dome missile defense system. At the same time, Israel has so far refrained from supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 last year. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass. According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee Russia’s security. Putin stated that the West was trying to create an anti-Russian enclave in Ukraine for the collapse of Russia, and a special operation was launched to prevent this.