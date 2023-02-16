Market shooting leaves one dead and injured in Texas, USA | News

Police in El Paso, Texas, in the southwestern United States, reported that one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting on Wednesday at a shopping center in that border city.

Also, one person was taken into custody, according to El Paso police spokesman Sgt. Robert Gomez, who did not provide immediate information about that person.

Another person could be involved as a second shooter in the events at the market, Gómez reported, and police were looking for him. He recovered a gun at the scene, but was unable to provide further information about it.

I spoke to Mayor Leeser about the shooting tonight in El Paso. He offered the full support of the State of Texas, including the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Division of Emergency Management to help the city of El Paso respond to this tragic event.

“Today’s shooting at the Cielo Vista shopping center has brought back traumatic memories for many of us. Know that you are not alone,” said Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar, whose district includes El Paso.

Wednesday’s shooting at the Cielo Vista shopping center occurred in a busy shopping area and across from a large Walmart parking lot where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.

The United States has seen dozens of people die in mass shootings so far in 2023, most recently on Monday at Michigan State University, where three students were killed and five more wounded.

In January, 11 people were killed in the Los Angeles-area city of Monterey Park as they welcomed in the Lunar New Year at a dance hall popular with older Asian-Americans.





