Moldovan parliament approves new government

CHISINAU, February 16 – RIA Novosti. The Moldovan Parliament at a meeting on Thursday approved a new government headed by former Interior Minister Dorin Rechan, a RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

The previous prime minister of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilitsa, announced her resignation on February 10. Together with her, the entire government automatically resigned. President Maia Sandu has nominated her adviser for security and national defense, former Interior Minister Recean, as candidate for premiership. The new government was formed with the support of the ruling Action and Solidarity party.

17:32 The appointment of the new Prime Minister of Moldova in the Parliament took place under the cries of “shame”

Rechan was confirmed in office by the votes of the majority of the MPs. Together with him, the team of ministers was automatically approved. 10 ministers have retained their previous positions – these are the heads of the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Health , the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Socialist Labor, the Ministry of the Environment, as well as the Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration. Agriculture Minister Vladimir Bolya also became Deputy Prime Minister. Dmitry Alaiba, who was previously the Minister of Economy, has now been appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Digitalization. Veronica Siretseanu-Vraglieva, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Moldova, has been appointed Minister of Finance. Veronica Mikhailov-Moraru, Secretary of State for this department, became Minister of Justice. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development will also be headed by Secretary of State Lilia Dabizha. In addition, the government will have an energy ministry headed by the former head of the National Energy Regulatory Agency, Viktor Parlikov.

“The security risks in the region are great, with serious consequences for Moldova, our country is the object of unprecedented threats and destabilization attempts. The government will prioritize public order and the security of citizens, ensure the stability and unity of the country through cohesion and an active foreign policy, as well as modernization law enforcement agencies,” Rechan said, presenting his program.

The vote for the approval of the government of Rechan passed with a scandal. Deputies of the opposition bloc of communists and socialists blocked the podium of the parliament, as they were limited in their right to speak. During the voting procedure, they chanted “shame”. The opposition intends to appeal to the Constitutional Court because of the violation of the procedure for approving the government.

In 2010-2012, Rechan was Deputy Minister of Information Technology and Communications, then until 2015 he served as Minister of the Interior. In 2016-2022, he worked in various international organizations as a consultant in the field of data and information analysis. Since February 2022, Rechan has been the President’s Defense and National Security Adviser and Secretary of the Supreme Security Council.