South Sudan considering invitation to Russia-Africa summit

ADDIS ABABA, February 16 – RIA Novosti. The leadership of South Sudan has received and is considering an invitation to the Russia-Africa summit to be held in St. Petersburg in July, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of South Sudan Mayik Ayi Deng told RIA Novosti on the sidelines of the African Union summit.

“Juba received an official invitation to participate in the Russia-Africa summit. I think our president will be able to confirm after some time whether he will participate or not, but he came to the last meeting,” the minister said.

According to him, South Sudan seeks to strengthen relations with Russia, primarily in the economic sphere and trade.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that invitations to participate in the summit had been sent to all leaders of African states.