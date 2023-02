The heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of Moldova retained their positions in the new government

10 ministers have retained their previous positions – these are the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Health , the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Socialist Labor, the Ministry of the Environment, as well as the Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration. Agriculture Minister Vladimir Bolya also became Deputy Prime Minister. Dmitry Alaiba, who was previously the Minister of Economy, has now been appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Digitalization. Veronica Siretseanu-Vraglieva, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Moldova, has been appointed Minister of Finance.