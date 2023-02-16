The heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of Moldova retained their positions in the new government

CHISINAU, February 16 – RIA Novosti. Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu and Defense Minister Anatoly Nosatii have retained their positions in the new Moldovan government headed by Prime Minister Dorin Recean, a RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

The previous prime minister of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilitsa, announced her resignation on February 10. Together with her, the entire government automatically resigned. President Maia Sandu has nominated her adviser for security and national defense, former Interior Minister Recean, as candidate for premiership. The new government was formed with the support of the ruling Action and Solidarity party.

17:32 The appointment of the new Prime Minister of Moldova in the Parliament took place under the cries of “shame”

Rechan was confirmed in office by the votes of the majority of the MPs. Together with him, a team of ministers was automatically approved.

10 ministers have retained their previous positions – these are the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Health , the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Socialist Labor, the Ministry of the Environment, as well as the Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration. Agriculture Minister Vladimir Bolya also became Deputy Prime Minister. Dmitry Alaiba, who was previously the Minister of Economy, has now been appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Digitalization. Veronica Siretseanu-Vraglieva, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Moldova, has been appointed Minister of Finance.

Veronica Mikhailov-Moraru, Secretary of State for this department, became Minister of Justice. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development will also be headed by Secretary of State Lilia Dabizha. In addition, the government will have an energy ministry headed by the former head of the National Energy Regulatory Agency, Viktor Parlikov.

Popescu and Nosatii were not present in the parliament when they were confirmed in office. Both are in self-isolation due to the coronavirus.