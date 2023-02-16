The President of Moldova took the oath of the new Prime Minister

CHISINAU, February 16 – RIA Novosti. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has taken the oath of office as new Prime Minister Dorin Recean and members of his Cabinet of Ministers, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

The Moldovan Parliament at a meeting on Thursday, with the votes of 62 deputies, approved a new government headed by former Interior Minister Dorin Rechan. Together with him, a team of ministers was automatically approved.

“I swear to uphold the constitution and laws of Moldova, to defend democracy and fundamental human rights, the sovereignty and integrity of the country,” Recean said during a solemn ceremony held at the presidential palace in Chisinau.

Together with Rechan, all members of his cabinet of ministers, as well as the head of the autonomy of Gagauzia, Irina Vlakh, who is also a member of the government, took the oath.

The former prime minister of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilitsa, announced her resignation on February 10.

In 2010-2012, Rechan was Deputy Minister of Information Technology and Communications, then until 2015 he served as Minister of the Interior. In 2016-2022, he worked in various international organizations as a consultant in the field of data and information analysis. Since February 2022, Rechan has been the President’s Defense and National Security Adviser and Secretary of the Supreme Security Council.