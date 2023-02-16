Presidents of Iran and China strengthen bilateral cooperation | News

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, released a joint statement on Thursday in order to strengthen bilateral cooperation after the Persian president concluded his three-day official visit to the Asian giant.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Iran bets on strengthening relations with China

The document notes that “the two heads of state reiterated that developing a close strategic relationship is a historic choice made by China and Iran as two ancient civilizations in East and West Asia.”

In this sense, the text points out that Beijing supports Tehran’s greater participation in the regional and international agenda while ratifying its opposition to foreign interference in Persian internal affairs.

Similarly, Iran reaffirmed its support for the “one China” principle, meanwhile, both sides condemned any manifestation of terrorism and rejected the policy of Western double standards.

During the official visit, a set of bilateral agreements on agriculture, trade, tourism, environmental protection, health, disaster mitigation, culture and sports, among other items, were signed.

The new agreed mechanisms complement the billion-dollar 25-year cooperation agreement signed between Beijing and Tehran in 2021, with which the Persian nation joined the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Iranian president began his visit to China on Tuesday, in the framework of which he held meetings with his counterpart, the Prime Minister, Li Keqian, and the parliamentary leader, Li Zhanshu, with whom he stressed the need to advocate multipolarity.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source