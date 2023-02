The Senator called the creation of a bloc to confront NATO senseless

“When it comes to how to respond to the obvious claim, the ambition of this group of states (Western countries – ed.) to rule the world , sometimes the point of view is expressed that it would be time to gather in one of the other regions of the globe in the same way, to consolidate and create some kind of “anti-European union” as a balancer or “anti-NATO”. As a region where this could be done, naturally, Eurasia is first of all called. I do not share this point of view, I do not think that the task of the Eurasian project is opposing us all to anyone, because this is a dead end,” Kosachev said at a meeting of the heads of diplomatic missions of the Eurasian states following the results of the Perm forum “Europe-Asia: Dialogue of Civilizations”.