MOSCOW, February 16 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said that it makes no sense to create a separate “anti-European union” or “anti-NATO” as a response to the “claims” of Western countries “to rule the Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said that it makes no sense to create a separate “anti-European union” or “anti-NATO” as a response to the “claims” of Western countries “to rule the world .”

“When it comes to how to respond to the obvious claim, the ambition of this group of states (Western countries – ed.) to rule the world , sometimes the point of view is expressed that it would be time to gather in one of the other regions of the globe in the same way, to consolidate and create some kind of “anti-European union” as a balancer or “anti-NATO”. As a region where this could be done, naturally, Eurasia is first of all called. I do not share this point of view, I do not think that the task of the Eurasian project is opposing us all to anyone, because this is a dead end,” Kosachev said at a meeting of the heads of diplomatic missions of the Eurasian states following the results of the Perm forum “Europe-Asia: Dialogue of Civilizations”.

Yesterday, 13:16Special military operation in Ukraine Britain admits NATO is not ready to confront Russia

He noted that if the countries of Eurasia follow the path of creating some structures with a rigid single ideology, then, “firstly, we ourselves will not succeed, and, secondly, we will just go through the sad experience once again during the Cold War and inter-bloc confrontation.

“From my point of view, the phenomenon of Eurasianism … lies in the fact that we agree that we are different. That we have a different history, that we have a different culture, that we have different traditions, that we have different interests, but what is it everything in the end … is our property and, thus, an additional impetus to joint development, which, from my point of view, hinders the development of the collective West,” the vice speaker of the upper house of parliament concluded.

The idea of ​​holding pan-European festival marathons “From the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean” was put forward by the “Eurasian Dialogue” under the Russian parliamentary European Club in 2013 as a socio-political and cultural project demonstrating the unity of the cultural space of Greater Europe. The marathons are held under the slogan: “For a Greater Europe without dividing lines.” The festival marathons were held under the patronage of the Federation Council with the support of UNESCO, Rossotrudnichestvo, the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Russian Ministry of Culture and the administrations of a number of Russian regions.