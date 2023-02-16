The number of deaths from earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria grows | News

The Turkish authorities confirmed this Thursday that the number of deaths from the earthquakes registered last week rose to almost 36,200, while official Syrian sources have reported about 3,690 deaths.

Rescue work advances in Türkiye after earthquakes

The Türkiye Emergency and Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) specified that 36,187 people have died, meanwhile, more than 108,000 have been injured in the more than ten provinces affected by the earthquakes on February 6.

In this sense, more than 13 million affected and 216,347 evacuated victims have been reported. In turn, the AFAD indicated that more than 253,000 search and rescue personnel work in the corresponding areas.

For its part, according to preliminary reports from the Syrian Civil Defense, 1,414 people have died in the regions controlled by the Government of Bashar al Assad, while 2,274 deaths have been recorded in areas occupied by foreign forces and extremist groups opposed to Damascus.

In a statement, the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health, Tlalang Mofokeng, reported that 6.1 million Syrians were affected by the earthquakes and the health system was severely damaged, with many disrupted medical infrastructures.

Hours ago it was learned that the “Türkiye, one heart” plan, promoted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to raise financial donations and support the recovery, has already managed to raise around 6,000 million dollars that will be allocated to these tasks.

The Turkish head of state pointed out that “our goal is to start delivering houses that can be inhabited safely and peacefully in the place of each destroyed building within a year.”

More than 400,000 homes and industrial buildings must be built in Türkiye to alleviate the severe consequences of the earthquakes. In addition, the Turkish Ministry of Environment and Urbanism pointed out that at least 47,000 buildings must be urgently demolished.

On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 were registered in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras, causing severe damage in this nation and in Syria, a country affected by the terrorist war and the economic sanctions of the United States and other nations. Western countries, and where international aid has been disproportionately less.

